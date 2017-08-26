Wigan Athletic 1 Portsmouth 1

Latics dropped their first league points of the Paul Cook era, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by their manager’s former club Portsmouth in an incident packed game.

It looked as if it would be plain sailing for Latics at the interval after a near perfect first half in which Ivan Toney put them into an eighth minute lead and the hosts hit the post on two occasions.

However, the game was turned on its head on the hour mark, when Chey Dunkley was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Brett Pitman in an off the ball incident.

Latics hit the post once again through substitute Terell Thomas after the dismissal but Portsmouth soon took full advantage, and drew level 14 minutes from time through substitute Conor Chaplin to earn a share of the spoils.

Gareth Evans’ second yellow card evened things up two minutes from time, but the damage was already done, and Latics were left to settle for a point - a result which sees them drop to second in League One below Peterbrough, who won again.