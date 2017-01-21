Wigan Athletic 2 Brentford 1

Wigan Athletic climbed out of the bottom three of the Championship for the first time in three months after a 2-1 victory over Brentford that was far more emphatic than the scoreline would suggest.

Sam Morsy opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a fine strike from outside the box, and when Morsy’s cross was bundled over his own line by Bees defender Harlee Dean four minutes later it was no more than Latics deserved.

The home side - chasing a third win on the spin - had chances to kill off the game but were unable to take them.

And they were forced to hang on for an uncomfortable last few minuets after Brentford substitute Jota forced the ball home from close range, after Jakob Haugaard was unable to hold a shot from Philipp Hoffman.

The win was boss Warren Joyce’s first at home in the league, after five defeats from five since taking the Latics job.