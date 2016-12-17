Wigan Athletic 2 Ipswich Town 3

Yanic Wildschut scored a brilliant brace but it wasn’t enough to prevent Wigan Athletic crashing to a disastrous 3-2 home defeat to fellow strugglers Ipswich at the DW Stadium.

Latics had fallen behind after only seven minutes, when the visitors were awarded a ridiculous penalty after Dan Burn clearly won the ball in a challenge with Tom Lawrence just inside the penalty area, only to be penalised.

Brett Pittman slotted home the penalty, but Latics were level on 34 minutes when Max Power’s fierce free-kick was only parried out by Bartosz Bialkowski, and Wildschut slotted home from close range.

Wildschut put Latics ahead just after the hour mark when he cut in off the left wing after beating three defenders and fired into the top right-hand corner of the net.

But Latics were unable to score a killer third goal that their overall play probably merited, failing to convert a number of decent chances, and were caught at the back when Pittman slotted past Jussi Jaaskelainen at the three-quarter mark.

With a draw of no real use, Latics pushed forward in search of a winning goal and were caught on the counter with only two minutes left.

David McGoldrick was afforded a free header eight yards out, and he nodded home off the post to give the Tractor Boys all three points.