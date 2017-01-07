Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Goals from Will Grigg and Yanic Wildschut gave Wigan Athletic a deserved passage into round four of the FA Cup after a convincing win over Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium.

Grigg’s goal on the stroke of half-time was Wigan’s first in the competition for 1,001 days - going back all the way to Jordi Gomez’s penalty in the 2014 semi-final against Arsenal at Wembley.

Wildschut doubled the advantage just before the hour mark after good interplay with skipper Stephen Warnock, and the only frustration was the fact Latics didn’t add further goals to underline their undoubted dominance.

With Sam Morsy - recalled from a season-long loan at Barnsley - outstanding in the midfield, Latics looked head and shoulders above their opponents for the vast majority of an entertaining encounter.

Forest almost gave themselves a lifeline right at the death, when substitute Lica was tripped inside the Latics box.

But goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard - signed just before kick-off on loan from Stoke - pulled off a fine penalty save to preserve his clean sheet - and secure Wigan’s first home win since September 27.