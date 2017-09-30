Wigan Athletic 2 Walsall 0

Will Grigg showed he is back on fire with both goals in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Walsall that was far more emphatic than the scoreline would suggest.

Grigg scored his second and third goals of the season to give Latics their eighth victory from their first 11 games, to stay four points behind leaders Shrewsbury.

The first, on the half-hour mark, was a clinical finish from close range after Nick Powell collided with Saddlers goalkeeper Mark Gillespie while competing for Callum Elder’s cross.

And he doubled the lead nine minutes after the restart from the penalty spot, after he was fouled in the act of shooting by Walsall’s James Wilson.

Powell, who was also excellent throughout, almost made it 3-0 in the final quarter, only to see his shot hacked off the line by a desperate defender.