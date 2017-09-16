Wigan Athletic 3 Bristol Rovers 0

Goals from Nick Powell, Will Grigg and Gavin Massey gave Wigan Athletic a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers that was far more emphatic than the scoreline would suggest.

Right from the off, the home side were head and shoulders above their opponents, with only a mixture of bad luck, poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping keeping the game interesting.

Nick Powell opened the scoring for Latics on the half-hour mark with a superb free-kick from the edge of the area.

The foul on Michael Jacobs, by Ryan Sweeney, saw the Rovers centre-back shown a straight red card by referee Carl Boyeson, and the visitors were up against it from then on.

After a succession of close calls, Will Grigg made it 2-0 five minutes after the restart with a deadly finish - his first league goal since September 27 last year.

Having failed to make the most of their superiority, Latics left the door open for Rovers, who were awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time when Lee Evans was adjudged to have handballed Tom Nichol’s free-kick as he stood in the Wigan wall.

However, perhaps justice was done when Jamie Jones guessed right and parried away Ellis Harrison’s spot-kick.

And Massey’s third goal inside four days - with virtually the last kick - sent the home fans happy and gave the scoreline a far more accurate look.