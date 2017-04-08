Wigan Athletic 3 Rotherham 2

Nick Powell popped up with a dramatic 96th-minute winner as Wigan Athletic kept alive their dreams of a Great Escape thanks to a 3-2 win over Rotherham.

Anything other than three points would have pretty much consigned Latics to the drop into League One along with the already-relegated Millers.

But Powell was in the right place at the right time to blast home a 20-yard free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game to give the home fans hope.

The free-kick had been awarded in controversial fashion, with Powell and Rotherham goalkeeper Lewis Price being involved in an altercation after the latter had launched forward a long kick downfield.

The referee booked both players before awarding Latics a free-kick in a dangerous area, with Powell exacting his revenge in the nick of time.

Rotherham had earlier held the lead on two occasions, thanks to Danny Ward and Anthony Forde, only for Gabriel Obertan and Alex Gilbey to get Latics back on level terms heading into the last quarter.

With results elsewhere going against them, Latics remain seven points adrift of safety and now only five games to go - but with a renewed sense of hope that they could get out of this situation.