Wigan Athletic 3 Southend 0

It was a lucky 13th game of the season for Wigan Athletic, who move to the top of League One thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Southend.

Latics had only led 1-0 heading into the last minutes, thanks to Michael Jacobs’ heavily-deflected effort on 11 minutes.

But they could and should have been out of sight after dominating the vast majority of the encounter.

Wigan’s cause was helped on the hour mark when Jermaine McGlashan was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Callum Elder.

And they eventually secured their victory with eight minutes to go when Nick Powell sprung the offside trap before rounding the goalkeeper and slipping the ball into an empty net.

And the icing to the cake was provided with two minutes left when Ivan Toney - on for Will Grigg - finished from close range to put the Shrimpers out of their misery.