Wigan Athletic 4 Bury 1

Two goals from Nick Powell helped Wigan Athletic continue their 100 per cent record to the campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bury at the DW Stadium.

Having been rested for the midweek League Cup win over Blackpool, Powell - the hero of last weekend’s 1-0 win at MK Dons - was restored to the starting XI.

And the ex-Manchester United man netted either side of the hour mark to secure the spoils, after Michael Jacobs’ early goal had been cancelled out by Alex Bruce.

The icing was then applied to the cake in stoppage-time when Lee Evans picked his spot from 30 yards and lashed the ball into the top corner past Joe Murphy.

Paul Cook has now become the first Latics Football League manager to win his first three matches in charge.