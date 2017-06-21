Wigan Athletic will travel down to MK Dons on the opening day of the 2017/18 season.

Paul Cook’s men are also on the road on the final day, when they will journey over the Pennines to face Doncaster.

It’s a mixed Christmas offering for Latics, with a home game on Boxing Day against Shrewsbury being tempered by a long New Year’s Day trek down to Northampton.

They travel down to Oxford on Saturday, December 23, although they are at home to Charlton on Saturday, December 30.

There are also a few hidden gems on the fixture list, with Charlton (September 12) and Gillingham (October 17) away on a Tuesday night, and Portsmouth away on Easter Monday (April 2).

Full fixture list:

Sat 5 Aug Milton Keynes Dons (a)

Tue 8 Aug Blackpool (h - Carabao Cup R1)

Sat 12 Aug Bury (h)

Sat 19 Aug Oldham Athletic (a)

Sat 26 Aug Portsmouth (h)

Tue 29 Aug Checkatrade Trophy R1

Sat 2 Sep Northampton Town (h)

Sat 9 Sep Shrewsbury Town (a)

Tue 12 Sep Charlton Athletic (a)

Sat 16 Sep Bristol Rovers (h)

Sat 23 Sep Peterborough United (a)

Tue 26 Sep Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sat 30 Sep Walsall (h)

Sat 7 Oct Scunthorpe United (a)

Sat 14 Oct Southend United (h)

Tue 17 Oct Gillingham (a)

Sat 21 Oct Blackpool ()a)

Sat 28 Oct Blackburn Rovers (h)

Sat Nov 4 FA Cup R1

Sat 11 Nov Rochdale (a)

Sat 18 Nov Bradford City (h)

Tue 21 Nov Doncaster Rovers (h)

Sat 25 Nov Rotherham United (a)

Sat 9 Dec Fleetwood Town (h)

Sat 16 Dec AFC Wimbledon (a)

Sat 23 Dec Oxford United (a)

Tue 26 Dec Shrewsbury Town (h)

Sat 30 Dec Charlton Athletic (h)

Mon 1 Jan Northampton Town (a)

Sat 6 Jan Bristol Rovers (a)

Sat 13 Jan Peterborough United (h)

Sat 20 Jan Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sat 27 Jan Oxford United (h)

Sat 3 Feb Gillingham (h)

Sat 10 Feb Southend United (a)

Tue 13 Feb Blackpool (h)

Sat 17 Feb Bradford City (a)

Sat 24 Feb Rochdale (h)

Sat 3 Mar Blackburn Rovers (a)

Sat 10 Mar Scunthorpe United (h)

Sat 17 Mar Walsall (a)

Sat 24 Mar Bury (a)

Sat 31 Mar Oldham Athletic (h)

Mon 2 Apr Portsmouth (a)

Sat 7 Apr Milton Keynes Dons (h)

Sat 14 Apr Rotherham United (h)

Sat 21 Apr Fleetwood Town (a)

Sat 28 Apr AFC Wimbledon (h)

Sat 5 May Doncaster Rovers (a)