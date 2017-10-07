Wigan didn’t earn their win - Alexander

Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander reckoned his side pressed the self-destruct button in allowing Wigan Athletic 2-1 victory at Glanford Park.

The visitors came away with all three points thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Nick Powell, the latter scored when Latics were down to 10 men following the sending-off of Lee Evans just before the hour mark.

Scunthorpe couldn’t make the extra man tell, with their consolation goal, from Funso Ojo, coming in the last minute - too late to make a difference.

And Alexander was struggling to find positives in the aftermath.

“We’re severely disappointed because we didn’t play well enough, from start to finish,” he acknowledged.

“Okay, we had a good spell after the sending-off but it was still not enough.

“We gave an extremely poor (second) goal away, which nailed the result in Wigan’s favour.

“These things need to be ironed out.

“We’ve been defensively strong as a team so far this season, but over the past two games we’ve given some really poor goals away.

“They’re not ones I believe the opposition particularly earned through good play.

“We’re not doing enough as a team to carry giving goals away like that.

“If you’re going to concede the odd poor goal like that then you need to be scoring at the other end to ensure it doesn’t count towards the result.

“But we’re not creating enough as a team to get away with those sorts of mistakes.

“I can ‘feel’ us when we’re at it - the emotion of the team, every challenge.

“I know the difference between a challenge at 95 per cent and one at 100.

“I can also see the difference between a 95 per cent run and a 100 per cent one.

“At the minute, we’re not fully committing to every action we do - that’s angles, passes, runs.

“Because of that, we’re not playing right on the edge of success. You have to play on the edge.

“That’s what we’ve been very good at over the last 18 months - playing on the edge and really forcing the issue.

“We’re playing within a boundary of safety at the moment, and that’s why we’re not scoring the goals like we can do.”