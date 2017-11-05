Wigan ‘knew they were in a game’ - Kewell

Harry Kewell reckoned his Crawley Town side did enough to warrant a second crack at Wigan Athletic before bowing out of the FA Cup to a late ‘worldie’ from Lee Ecans.

The League Two side had taken the lead on 19 minutes with a world-class strike of their own from Jordan Roberts, before being pegged back by Ivan Toney on the half-hour mark.

It looked like an otherwise drab game was heading for a replay next week, before Evans took the initiative and smashed home an unstoppable left-foot strike with 19 minutes to go.

And Kewell - a winner of this competition in 2006 with Liverpool - was left to reflect on what might have been.

“I think it was a big ask to come to a team like Wigan, who are in form, top of League One, and playing good football and stay in the cup,” said Kewell.

“But with the team I picked and our away form and the belief I had in them, we’re not afraid of anyone.

“I felt we’d done enough to get something out of the game.

“It’s frustrating because in moments when they have chances, they take them.

“We don’t shoot - and we’ve got to be able to.

“Again, we make mistakes but it’s not huge ones - simple mistakes - and I’m a big believer in doing the simple things right.

“You can make a big mistake in a game by not doing something right but simple things...you have to get right.

“Sometimes you can’t always do the big things so get the ball and lay it off.

“But I never felt they were comfortable.

“They had one chance through the middle, but to go in 1-1 at half time, I was disappointed.

“To score a goal like that though is fair enough. But we had opportunities.

“We’re creating them, but it’s down to players being responsible to take those chances.

“I’m not going to lie, we’re all disappointed. We gave them a game.

“You don’t see many League One players coming off with cramp. They knew they were in a game.”