Yanic’s let us all down - Sharpe

Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe has hit out at Yanic Wildshut after the Dutch winger put in a transfer request to try to force a move ahead of the transfer deadline.

Championship promotion-chasers Norwich and Derby have had a succession of bids - the highest understood to be in the region of £6million - rejected for a player for whom Latics paid only £1million from Middlesbrough 12 months ago.

And while Latics insist they ‘do not have a desire to sell our best players’, Sharpe feels the time has come to let the fans know the full story.

“We made a significant commitment in signing Yanic this time last year, and he has clearly thrived at our club,” said Sharpe.

“We feel this action from him now is inappropriate and very disappointing at such a crucial point of the season.

“This is not the way to repay the faith we have shown in him.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Yanic, and I feel he has let down the club, his team-mates and our supporters by taking this action.

“Yanic is a very important player to us, and we do not have a desire to sell our best players.

“That said, every player has a value, and we will not be put under pressure to sell a player for less than our valuation.”