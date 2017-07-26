Legend Brett reveals cancer diagnosis

Wigan rugby league legend Brett Kenny admits he’s shattered but ready to fight for his life after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Australian - who won the Lance Todd Trophy when Wigan beat Hull FC 28-24 in the 1985 Challenge Cup final - has been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer.

Kenny, 56, is set to undergo chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

“When I first found out it knocked the hell out of me a bit,” he admitted.

“But I’ve just got to get in there, and I’m kind of looking forward to getting started with the chemo.

“Because I know once that starts we’re well and truly on the way to trying to fix this and get rid of the cancer.”

Kenny was diagnosed last week just as he and his wife Suzanne were holding a fundraising night for his stepson, Riley Hilditch.

Young Riley was confined to a wheelchair earlier this year after he damaging his spine while diving into a creek on the New South Wales Central Coast.

“We’ve had a lot of people sending messages, a lot of phone calls, things like that, which has been great,” Kenny added on 7 News Sydney.

“The doctor did tell me I’d probably lose my hair but, looking at me, it wasn’t like I’d got that much left to lose!”

Kenny is widely regarded as one of the finest players to ever grace the 13-man code.

A classy stand-off, he won four Australian premierships with the Parramatta Eels, and made 17 State of Origin appearances for New South Wales.

Despite only playing one year for Wigan, in 1985, he will go down as one of the greatest players to ever wear the cherry and white.

Kenny was also a member of the ‘Invincible’ Kangaroos touring sides of 1982 and 1986.