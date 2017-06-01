Madrid’s Hazard warning for Chelsea?

Thursday’s football stories claim a world record bid is in the offing....

The Sun: Real Madrid are ready to pay £100m for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Sky Sports: Madrid have reportedly had a £60m offer turned down for Manchester United keeper David de Gea.

The Times: Manchester City will offer more than £50m for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and offer him a five deal worth £180,000 a week.

Daily Star: City’s move for Benfica keeper Ederson Moraes is being held up by his third party ownership agreement.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle for Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Daily Express: Arsenal are favourites to sign Riyad Mahrez but Leicester City want £50m for the winger.

Daily Mirror: Gunners pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both want more than £350,000 a week to stay at the club.

The Independent: Chelsea are in talks over a £42m move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Times: Everton are expecting offers from Chelsea and Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku.