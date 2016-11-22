Managerial duo under pressure?

Tuesday’s football stories from the papers and web

The Sun: Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew faces the sack if they lose to Swansea City on Saturday.

Daily Telegraph: Slaven Bilic’s future at West Ham United is in doubt after their poor start to the season.

Daily Mirror: Steven Gerrard wants a coaching role at Liverpool after turning down the MK Dons managerial vacancy.

Daily Star: The Anfield side is lining up a £40m swoop for Southampton pair Sam McQueen and Virgil van Dijk in January.

Daily Mail: Alexis Sanchez will be given a winter break by Arsenal to ensure he is fit for the end-of-season run-in.

The Times: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho left out Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Arsenal because the game carried too much pressure for the midfielder.

Daily Telegraph: Mourinho is worried about Anthony Martial’s state of mind with the Frenchman having only scored once this season.

The Sun: Scouts from United, Manchester City and Chelsea will watch Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins against Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.