Morata the Real deal for Mourinho?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Spanish striker is United’s main man

Daily Telegraph: Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is Manchester United’s top transfer target.

Don Balon: Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and skipper Sergio Ramos don’t believe the club needs to make a move for United keeper David de Gea.

The Sun: The Spanish side has made a £118 bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

The Independent: Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen says a move to Barcelona would be tempting.

Daily Telegraph: Liverpool may look to use some of their players as part of the deal to sign Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

The Sun: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hopes to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Sport: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is planning a £45m bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The Times: Newcastle United have won the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan.

Daily Mail: Bolton Wanderers teenager Max Holding is attracting interest from Manchester United, Spurs and Everton.