Mourinho and Guardiola to battle for Spurs’ duo?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours from the papers and web

The Sun: Spurs’ full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are wanted by both Manchester City and United.

Daily Star: City are also interested in Jack Wilshere, who has 18 months left on his deal at Arsenal.

Daily Mail: Another City target, Ivan Rakitic, is happy at Barcelona according to his representatives.

Daily Express: United remain in talks with Everton over the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona off a £60m move for Philippe Coutinho.

Daily Star: Chelsea will sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente on loan until the end of the season.

The Sun: West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is keen to sign Joe Hart.

The Guardian: Olivier Giroud says he is close to agreeing a contract extension with Arsenal.