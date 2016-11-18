Search

Rooney’s costly wedding picture?

Wayne Rooney will reportedly lose the England captaincy

Friday’s football stories from the papers and web

The Sun: Wayne Rooney will be stripped of the England captaincy after his wedding appearance while on international duty.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are ready to make a move for Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The Sun: Inter will make a £50m move for Angel di Maria from PSG if a bid for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez fails.

ESPN: Frank Lampard ruled out becoming the next boss at MK Dons after they contacted his representatives.

The Sun: Real Madrid are planning a £25m move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Daily Telegraph: Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan is attracting interest from Sunderland and Newcastle United.

Daily Mirror: Everton have failed with a £7m offer for Charlton Athletic striker Ademola Lookman.