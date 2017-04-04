Sanchez starts the leaving process?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours from at home and abroad

RMC: Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has opened talks with Chelsea and Paris St Germain.

Daily Telegraph: Sanchez favours a move to Chelsea but Arsenal don’t want to sell to a Premier League club.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are also on the lookout for a full-back with Atalanta’s Andrea Conti and Hoffenheim’s Jeremy Toljan on their radar.

The Sun: West Ham United will offer Michail Antonio a deal worth £65,000 per week to keep him at the club.

Evening Standard: The Hammers could also bid £30m for Jack Wilshere and are also interested in a loan move for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City are worried that Arsenal and Manchester United will try to sign Wilfred Ndidi.

TF1: Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace keeper Steve Mandanda.