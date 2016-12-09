Spurs star on PSG’s wanted list?

Friday’s football stories from at home and abroad

Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain could make a £50m summer move for Spurs’ Dele Alli.

The Sun: Everton are interested in Manchester United’s Memphis Depay and Napoli’s Manolo Gabbiadini.

Marca: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keen on AIK striker Alexander Isak, who has interested Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham United.

The Sun: City are braced for the return of defender Eliaquim Mangala as Valencia don’t want to sign the loanee permanently.

Daily Mirror: Everton could try and sign Leicester City’s Demarai Gray next month after losing Yannick Bolasie to injury.

Daily Mail: The Football League will offer cash rewards to clubs to play more young, homegrown English players.