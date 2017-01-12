Trio target Liverpool midfielder?

Thursday’s football news from at home and abroad

The Times: Barcelona and Juventus are interested in Liverpool’s Adam Lallana but face competition from Paris St Germain.

Daily Star: Manchester United could make a £40m move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in order to see off Chelsea.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are lining up Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson as a replacement for John Terry.

Daily Telegraph: Sunderland are weighing up a move for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley.

The Sun: West Bromwich Albion could fund a move for Christian Benteke by selling Saido Berahino to Stoke City.

Daily Star: Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been told there is no chance of him leaving this month amid interest from West Ham United and Swansea City.

The Guardian: Ivan Rakitic will stay with Barcelona for the rest of the season despite being linked with Manchester City.

Daily Mail: Lyon are interested in signing Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Adnan Januzaj.

The Sun: West Ham United are close to wrapping up the £15m signing of Brentford striker Scott Hogan.