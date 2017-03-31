Van man off to Stamford Bridge?

Friday’s football rumours from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Express: Blues manager Antonio Conte has told owner Roman Abramovich he doesn’t want Eden Hazard to be sold.

AS: Chelsea will be challenged by Atletico Madrid for the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester United will trigger the £85m release clause in Antoine Griezmann’s contract with Atletico.

Daily Mail: Real Madrid will have to pay £66m if they want to sign United keeper David de Gea as he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract.

Kicker: United and Manchester City have both made approaches for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

La Repubblica: Jose Mourinho’s side will offer Napoli’s Dries Mertens a contract that will double his wages.

Daily Mail: Everton are considering a move for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.