Van man off to Stamford Bridge?

Friday’s football rumours from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
Daily Express: Blues manager Antonio Conte has told owner Roman Abramovich he doesn’t want Eden Hazard to be sold.
AS: Chelsea will be challenged by Atletico Madrid for the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.
Daily Telegraph: Manchester United will trigger the £85m release clause in Antoine Griezmann’s contract with Atletico.
Daily Mail: Real Madrid will have to pay £66m if they want to sign United keeper David de Gea as he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract.
Kicker: United and Manchester City have both made approaches for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.
La Repubblica: Jose Mourinho’s side will offer Napoli’s Dries Mertens a contract that will double his wages.
Daily Mail: Everton are considering a move for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.
