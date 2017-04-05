Search

Zlatan’s message to United bosses

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly laid down his condition for staying at Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly laid down his condition for staying at Manchester United

0
Have your say

Wednesday’s football stories from at home and abroad

Daily Telegraph: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Manchester United to match his ambition if he is to stay at Old Trafford.

The Sun: United defender Luke Shaw wants to leave United and join former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tutto Mercato: Spurs want to sign Inter Milan duo Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jeison Murillo.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are set to open contract talks with Jack Wilshere.

Daily Telegraph: Alternatively, Wilshere will seek assurances over first-team opportunities before signing a new deal.

Daily Star: Manchester City are looking to sign Valencia full-back Jose Luis Gaya; the Spaniards want Eliaquim Mangala in exchange.

Daily Mail: Real Madrid have offered £20m for one of City’s transfer targets, Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez.

The Sun: West Ham United are prepared to offer Liverpool £16m for Lazar Markovic.