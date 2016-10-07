Is Wenger Gunner leave next summer?

Friday’s managerial and transfer news from at home and abroad
Daily Mirror: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has hinted manager Arsene Wenger’s contract may not be renewed at the end of the season.
A Bola: Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race for Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes who has a £52.7m release clause.
Daily Mail: Juventus are ready to offer defender Leonardo Bonucci a deal worth £100,000 a week amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.
Daily Mirror: City are ready to hand Pep Guardiola £150m to spend with Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their targets.
The Sun: City, along with Arsenal, are also monitoring Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.
Daily Star: Defender Kyle Walker claims England didn’t know what to do when things went wrong at Euro 2016.
Daily Mirror: Chris Powell is favourite to land the Derby County job with the Rams’ investigation into suspended boss Nigel Pearson still ongoing.
