Is Wenger Gunner splash the cash?

Tuesday’s transfer stories from the newspapers and web
The Sun: Arsenal are ready to bid £11m for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron.
Daily Express: Everton still want to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini despite seeing a £19.6m offer rejected.
The Guardian: Leicester City are considering offering £50m for Sporting Lisbon duo Adrien Silba and Islam Slimani.
Daily Mail: Chelsea are close to completing deals for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Fiorentina defender Marcos Alonso.
The Sun: Liverpool have submitted a £30m bid for Gremio’s Brazilian forward Luan.
Daily Mirror: Hull face competition from Aston Villa and Derby for Bristol City striker Jonathan Kodija.
The Times: Crystal Palace have agreed an £8.6m deal for Genoa’s Venezuelan captain Tomas Rincon.
Daily Star: Sunderland are favourites to sign Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason for £8m.
