Mata in talks over new United deal

Tuesday’s football news from the papers and web

The Sun: Juan Mata has held talks on a new deal at Manchester United despite having two years remaining on his existing contract.

The Independent: United’s Jesse Lingard may be called up for England’s World Cup qualifiers aginst Malta and Slovenia next month.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will make a £25m move for Burnley defender Michael Keane.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to overhaul the squad if players show they’re unable to challenge for honours.

The Sun: West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has three games remaining to save his job.

Daily Mirror: Stoke City continue to support manager Mark Hughes despite failing to win any of the first six league games.

The Sun: Former USA boss Bob Bradley has held talks with Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins about replacing Francesco Guidolin as manager.