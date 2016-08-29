Monday’s transfer news from at home and abroad

Madrid reject Blues bid?
Daily Mirror: Real Madrid have turned down a Chelsea bid for James Rodriguez – but would be open to a £60m deal.
Daily Express: Manchester United could miss out on Fabinho with the Brazil defender likelier to remain with Monaco.
Daily Star: West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho for a fee of more than £15m.
Daily Telegraph: Albion have also agreed a £13m deal for Spurs’ winger Nacer Chadli.
Daily Mail: German side Schalke want Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.
Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace are keen to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
The Sun: Liverpool have told Lazar Markovic he can leave on loan amid interest from AC Milan.
Daily Mail: Aston Villa’s Joleon Lescott will decide between a free transfer move to Italian side Pescara and Greek club AEK Athens.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.