Daley eyes-up next race against clock

A tap on the back of his shoulder is what Josh Daley is most looking forward to in 2017.

Last June, that same tap signalled for him to fly down Bray Hill for his first time at the Isle of Man TT, and he will be back on the island next year.

Learning the 37-mile course is like Jedi training for the world’s top riders, and Daley, from Hindley, had the best of the lot in 23-time TT winner John McGuinness acting as his mentor.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Daley reflected on those first few moments of this year’s TT.

“I love the whole atmosphere, everyone is great and I’ve been on the phone to John McGuinness getting advice, he’s a hero and a great person. He was stood chatting for about an hour with us at the TT.”

As well as returning to the Isle of Man, Daley, also a circuit racer in the Motorpoint Supersport class, aims to take on another legendary race, the Ulster Grand Prix, next year, which takes place between August 6-12.

“We race on my 21st birthday, so that will be the best way possible to celebrate,” he said.

And while he revs up for another year in the fast lane, Daley is also busy getting sponsors on board, with Intek Adhesives & Sealants confirming their support for 2017 at BSB, Isle Of Man TT and Ulster GP.

While cutting his teeth on circuits, road racing will be Daley’s top priority this year, and the youngster will be aiming to improve on his 46th and 52nd place finishes at last year’s TT, where he lapped the course at an eye-watering 115mph average.

He harbours hopes of moving up to 1000cc machinery for 2018, and ultimately becoming a regular fixture at the TT senior race, with riders taking years to learn and perfect the famous course.