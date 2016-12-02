Grundy hoping for a 2017 ticket to London

Rising MMA star Mike Grundy hopes his latest result will have brought his UFC dream a step closer.

The Wiganer extended his impressive pro MMA record to 8-1 with his latest victory last weekend, with a first-round submission over Frenchman Fouad Mesdari.

On the headline slot at Shinobi War 9, 29-year-old Grundy caught his opponent in an arm triangle choke, his third first-round win in a row.

“It was brilliant. Spot on and all to plan,” Grundy said.

“I came through without any injuries, any damage, and when you’re kicking and punching each other you expect it, but I’ve been good at coming away from fights without it.”

Grundy was cheered on during his latest bout at the Olympia in Liverpool by Wigan Warriors stars including Sean O’Loughlin and Ryan Sutton, and received a raft of tweets from members of the Super League champions ahead of his fight.

“With my UFC aim, there have been a lot of people tweeting it, it’s good that it’s other people and not me,” explained Grundy, who hopes organisers of the holy grail of MMA competition will come knocking.

“This week the buzz will hopefully grow when the video comes out.

“I’m proud of the win, he’s a good fighter and my coach doesn’t want me to have any easy fights.”

Despite the Team Kaobon featherweight securing an undefeated 2016,with four wins, Grundy isn’t sitting back on the training front.

With other fighters in the team set for upcoming bouts, the 2014 Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze medalist is doing all he can to ensure success for the team.

“We’ve got lads in the team fighting in early January and one has helped me in my camp so it’s only fairI train with him,” the former wrestler explained.

“But I can’t see my next fight being too far away because I’m in good shape.

“The aim is the London UFC in March, but we’ll see what my coach says and make a plan.”