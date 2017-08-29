Long’s arrival a Sean winner for Orrell

New signing Sean Long made a tryscoring debut as Orrell enjoyed a 39-17 victory at Tarleton in the Lancashire Plate.

John Presoe scored a fine hat-trick in the first game of the season, with Max Huxley also crossing for a brace.

But all eyes were on Long, who marked his first game in Orrell colours with a touchdown, shortly after putting pen to paper.

With Phil Rowley, Craig Thomas, Jack Dowling and Jack Dutson also playing their first games for the club, Orrell got off to a flying start with Presho grabbing the first two tries of the game, with a conversion from Kieran Herbert helping to open up a 12-point advantage.

Midway through the first half, Tarleton responded with a converted try, although their charge was halted when they were reduced to 14 men for a 10-minute period.

And good work from Jonny Pegg allowed Max Huxley to touch down for Orrell’s third try, which was converted by Long, to give the visitors a 22-7 half-time lead.

Presho completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart, although a second try from Tarleton kept them interested at 27-12.

A good run by Dan Huxley set up the position for Max Huxley to score his second try, although the conversion was again missed.

But the result was secured 10 minutes from time, when Orrell elected to run a penalty in kickable distance, and the gamble paid off when Long put his former St Helens and Great Britain RL team-mate Gleeson over with a lovely flat pass.

Another Long conversion made it 39-12, but Tarleton managed to cross for the last score of the game after Pegg had been shown the yellow card by the referee.

Orrell’s first league game of the season is on Saturday, September 2 at St John Rigby College against Wigan, kick-off 2.30pm.