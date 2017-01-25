Orrell’s new home plan has an extra hurdle to clear

Orrell Rugby Union’s plans to share a new home with Winstanley Park Cricket Club have an extra hurdle to overcome.
A verdict on the proposal was expected earlier this month, as the initial plan was listed as delegated – meaning council officers could decide.
But after consulting residents, the plans have now been passed onto the planning committee – who will discuss the issue and rule whether to give it the green-light or not.
A council spokesman said the issue may be on the agenda at the next monthly meeting, scheduled for February 14.
The proposed new facility includes two rugby pitches, a cricket pitch, a sports pavilion and 100-space car park on the 13-acre farmland next to Winstanley College.
If the application is successful, it will end Orrell’s decade-long hunt for a permanent new home since they left Edge Hall Road. Club chairman Tony Havlin has previously said he was ‘excited’ about the prospect.
The club secured the 99-year lease on the farmland, and in partnership with Winstanley Park, have drawn up plans to create a “sports centre that will also be open to the local community for a variety of other activities”.
The Black and Ambers have been playing out of St John Rigby College in recent years. Winstanley Park were also looking for a new base after their landlords asked the cricket club to consider relocating.
Wigan architects NPS has drawn up plans and drawings of a proposed new pavilion/clubhouse, which is scheduled to be built in two phases.
Orrell – one of the country’s top rugby union club sides 25 years ago – currently have two open-age teams, a touch rugby side and a junior section.
Winstanley Park run two adult sides and four junior teams. Between them the clubs already boast 450 members.
