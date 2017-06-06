Racing duo fly out of the blocks

A racing team is making the fight for the Aintree championship personal after a strong start to their motorbike seasons.

LCM Racing riders James Leatham and Martin Clare occupy first and second spots in the championship after the first two meetings of the year, though leader Leatham is looking over his shoulder.

The 26-year-old from Golborne beat his future father-in-law in the 600cc per-injection class at Aintree in their last meeting by a nervy 0.062 seconds.

In the Steel Frame Championship, James – who is engaged to 47-year-old Martin’s daughter, Becky – is in second spot, with Martin fourth ahead of their next meeting this Saturday.

The pair are in action at Aintree before heading to Anglesea on June 24 for a two-day meeting.

Both Leatham and Clare are sponsored by Trafford Brake, Hose Services LTD and Northwest Hydraulics and IDF, and you can find more information on Facebook by searching LCM Racing.

Meanwhile, Clare’s bike will be used by Gav Brown from the Isle of Man in August when he competes in the senior race at the Manx GP, which is a four-lap race of the famous 37 and three-quarter-mile Mountain Course.