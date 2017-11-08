Racing duo look ahead after more success

A speedy duo is already looking at goals for next term despite another successful season on two wheels.

Martin Clare and James Leatham of LCM Racing had reason to celebrate as 27-year-old Leatham led the team to the Preston and District MCC Steel frame championship at the Three Sister.

And the younger rider in the team also finished second in the preinjection championship at Three Sisters as well as second places in both the steel frame and preinjection championships at Aintree.

The pair are hoping to be a trio in 2018 as they take on races at Aintree, Three Sisters, Anglesey and Mallory Park. Leatham also finished second in the Street Stock 125 championship.

LCM would like to thank their sponsors: IDF Truck Parts, North West Hydraulics and Trafford Brake and Hose Services.