Second rider killed following Ulster Grand Prix crash

A second competitor injured in the motorcycling Ulster Grand Prix, which claimed the life of a Wigan rider, has died.

Gavin Lupton, from Otley, near Leeds, sustained critical injuries when he crashed in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race at the Dundrod road circuit in Co Antrim, on August 10.

Jamie Hodson, 35, was killed in a crash during another race on the same day, the Dundrod 150 National.

Mr Lupton, 37, was known as "Luppy" and the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, which organises the Ulster Grand Prix, described him as an "experienced and popular rider".

"The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to Gavin's family, friends and team, and requests that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with his passing," the club said in a statement.

The crash that killed Mr Hodson also injured his brother Rob, though not seriously.

The two deaths are the latest to hit road racing in Northern Ireland - a sport that has been blighted by fatalities in recent years.

Jamie's funeral takes place tomorrow at 2pm at Holy Trinity Church in Ashton when fellow bikers will stage a guard of honour.