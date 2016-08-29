Grundy targets UFC

Mike Grundy is plotting his next move in his bid to break into UFC.

The Wigan fighter is weighing up his options going into his next fight in October, but hopes to have done enough to break into the Ultimate Fighting Championship next year.

A few more wins now and I’ll be knocking on the door of UFC Mike Grundy

Earlier this month, the featherweight took his latest MMA victory by defeating Hungary’s Zsolt Fenyes in Manchester with a signature submission.

And 29-year-old Grundy, originally a wrestler, is hoping it will act as a further boost to his ambitions.

“A few more wins now and I’ll be knocking on the door of UFC,” he told the Evening Post.

“I want one more fight before the end of the year and I want to be in UFC early next year.”

The fight, under the Ice FC banner moved Grundy onto six wins since turning professional, to go with the five he earned under the BAMMA organisation.

It took Grundy just 55 seconds to dispatch Fenyes with a key lock move, a technique which gives an opponent opportunity to tap out by locking their arm in a hold on the ground.

“It’s a common technique,” explained Grundy.

“My opponent is quite experienced so it was a good win for me, and it also put my rank up to eighth in the UK so I’m in a good place.”

But even with a goal of reaching the UFC in his sights, Grundy will be given a tough decision to make when the 2018 Commonwealth Games appear on the horizon.

Grundy won bronze for England in the 2014 Games in Glasgow, and has been asked to consider representing his country on the mat again.

“I’ve been asked about representing England at 2018 Commonwealth Games and I’ll have a really good think about it but I’ll be in UFC by then,” he explained.

“UFC would be my first choice.”

While a chance to improve the colour of his medal would be tempting for Grundy, he has never made a secret of his desire to break into one of the glamour of UFC, with fighters such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey becoming household names such is the rapidly-growing popularity of the sport.

“I’m concentrating on MMA 100 per cent,” he explained.

“Training is always the same, I’ve always taken it as a pro.”

And despite McGregor’s profile, Grundy thinks if he does achieve his ambition of climbing into the UFC octagon, he would step confidently into the cage.

“McGregor –that’s the money fight,” Grundy smiled.

“My style would clash with his but I’m confident whoever I face.”

Grundy’s next fight, against an unconfirmed opponent, will take place in Liverpool on October 1.

Anyone who wants tickets can contact Team Kaobon at eckersley Mill or call 0151 522 9350.

