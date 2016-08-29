Leeds Rhinos president Harry Jepson dies

Leeds Rhinos’ club president Harry Jepson OBE has died aged 96.

He was a well-known figure in rugby league, being involved in the sport since the 1920s, and was passionate about all levels of the game.

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said: “Harry had a wonderful life and touched the lives of so many others. He knew people who had been involved in the formation of the game in 1895. He was a Rugby League legend, despite never playing the game and his passing is so sad.”

Harry was awarded an OBE for his long, distinguished service to rugby league and last month was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Education from Leeds Beckett University, and received a standing ovation from the graduating students at the ceremony.

Leeds Rhinos will be planning to pay tribute to Harry at Friday’s game against Salford at Headingley Carnegie.

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed but Leeds are liaising closely with the family.

