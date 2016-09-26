Premier pair to battle for Bonucci?

Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci is an apparent target for Manchester City and Chelsea

Monday’s transfer and football stories from the newspapers and web

Daily Star: Manchester City and Chelsea want to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci in January.

Daily Mirror: Wayne Rooney is prepared to accept he will not be an automatic choice at Manchester United.

The Independent: United might have a better chance of signing Athletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann now he has left his agent.

The Sun: Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he promised his dying grandfather that he’d become a Real Madrid player.

Daily Express: Stoke City are considering Steve Bruce as a replacement for current boss Mark Hughes.

The Sun: Ryan Giggs is to meet with Swansea City’s new American investors – who also want to meet former USA boss Bob Bradley.

