PSG set to splash the cash?

Tuesday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad

Goal: Paris St Germain will try and sign Barcelona forward Neymar in a deal worth up to £200m.

Daily Mirror: AC Milan are monitoring Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who has yet to start since moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Sun: Manchester City want to sign Celtic’s 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele – who has appeared for their Under-20s.

ESPN: Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed a new four-year deal with Manchester United.

Daily Mail: United are open to the idea of safe standing at Old Trafford.

The Sun: West Ham United winger Gokhan Tore has been ruled out for five weeks with a leg injury.

Daily Mirror: Hull City are prepared to make Abel Hernandez their highest earner to ward off any January suitors.