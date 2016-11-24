Boot-iful final for fan Oliver!

There were two No.7s in action in the Four Nations Final – and incredibly, young Oliver Fairhurst left with both stars’ boots!

The 10-year-old, from Standish, was at the Anfield decider between Australia and New Zealand with his family.

And he was delighted when both Shaun Johnson and Aussie counterpart Cooper Cronk presented him with their boots after the match.

Dad Anthony explained: “He wanted to stay behind to try and get some autographs.

“When he saw Shaun Johnson, he asked could he have his boots. He nodded, and then carried on down the tunnel – but then took them off and came back to give them to him.

“Then when Cooper Cronk was going off, he asked again. He ran into the changing room and re-emerged with a pair of boots – he was made up!”

Sports-mad Oliver, who plays for Shevington Sharks as well as Wigan RU and Wigan Junior Latics, is going to put the treasured memorabilia in a presentation box.

The moment Kiwi superstar Johnson handed his boots was captured on video, and shared on social media by the Rugby Football League.

“Oliver was going bananas, so much so that he fell off his chair,” smiled Anthony.

“One of my friends said it’s symbolic, like handing over a baton, and he has to save them for when he makes his Wigan debut!

“But all the players were amazing, and spent a long time meeting fans after the game. It was great to see.”