Warriors’ play-offs hopes are crushed

Wigan’s season will end tomorrow.

Shaun Wane will take his Warriors to Wakefield knowing their hopes of claiming a top-four spot have all-but been crushed.

Wigan needed Castleford to beat Hull FC tonight to keep a play-offs spot within reach.

But Lee Radford’s men beat an under-strength Tigers side by 48-16 to secure their own place in the Grand Final race – and crush Wigan’s chances.

The only way Warriors could squeeze into the top-four would be by beating Wakefield by a 90-point margin, to overhaul St Helens’ superior for-and-against – a scenario no-one can foresee.

Wane’s men have reached the last four Grand Finals. But they have paid the price for a turbulent campaign and last Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Tigers let their fate slip from their own grasp.

It is the first time Wigan have failed to reach the Super League play-offs since 2006.

“It’s been an odd position to be in, relying on other teams, but we’ve only had ourselves to blame,” said Wane.

“I’ve said all year we’ll get what we deserve. We have to bite the bullet.”

He said an “inquest” into their season will be held after today’s game.