A look at Warriors’ ‘one-off’ shirts over the years

As Wigan prepare to play in a special commemorative top this weekend, we look back at some of the other ‘one-off’ shirt designs in recent seasons.

The Warriors will be wearing this retro-style kit on Sunday against Castleford to celebrate 30 years since the famous 1987 World Club Challenge victory against Manly.

Joel Tomkins and Micky McIlorum in the 2016 Hall of Fame shirt

A limited run of 1,000 playing-weight shirts have been produced by technical partners Erreà for fans to buy, individually numbered and delivered in a limited edition presentation case, costing £60 adults, £40 juniors.

Wigan hinted earlier this year they would play in a ‘one-off’ shirt when all their Super League rivals wore special tops at the Magic Weekend.

Last year, they played a match in a ‘Hall of Fame’ shirt on a night when Martin Offiah, Colin Clarke and Frano Botica were inducted into the club’s exclusive panel.

And in recent seasons they have had other exclusive tops, including for their World Club Challenges in 2011 and 2014.

Pat Richards checks out the Joining Jack shirt

They played in a special Joining Jack-inspired top in 2012, and the following year both they and Leeds had ‘Superman’ inspired shirts for a clash between the two.

They beat Warrington in Milwaukee in 1989 in a red strip with a white V, similar in design to the 1966 Challenge Cup Final shirt they wore in defeat to St Helens.

And in 2009, Warriors played Warrington in a pre-season friendly in a pink Wigan Hospice charity shirt.

Super Pat is Superman!

Wigan played in traditional cherry and white hoops in the 2014 World Club Challenge

George Carmont races clear in the 2011 World Club Challenge

The 2009 Wigan Hospice shirt

The red Umbro kit worn against Warrington in Milwaukee