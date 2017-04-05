Banned Ferres sorry – but may appeal

Brett Ferres says he is “deeply sorry” for the tackle which injured Oliver Gildart – but said he may appeal the length of his six-game ban.

The Leeds forward was sinbinned for the ‘crusher tackle’ during last Friday’s game which has left Gildart with a serious back injury.

The game is hard enough and no player wants to go out there and intentionally hurt any other player Brett Ferres

Shaun Wane said this week he may be ruled out for three months.

Ferres was last night banned for six games after appearing in front of the disciplinary.

In a statement, he said: “I do think the incident could have been avoided with a different approach to the tackle and an understanding of how the player was positioned. But we have a split second to make a decision in a very intense tough sport.

“The game is hard enough and no player wants to go out there and intentionally hurt any other player. I am deeply sorry to Oliver that this tackle has resulted in him being injured, I never meant to cause that. I’m also sorry to my team mates and coaches, the club and the fans.”

Ferres asked the disciplinary members to reduce the charge from a Grade E to a lower charge which carries a less-severe punishment gauge, but they refused.

He has until 11am next Tuesday to appeal the length of the suspension.

“I am disappointed with the severity of the ban, and feel there were valid points that were not perhaps taken into account in the hearing and I am considering appealing the length of the ban,” he added.