Bateman calls for focus in England’s Lebanon clash

John Bateman says the onus will be on maintaining their concentration when England tackle Lebanon in Sydney tomorrow morning.

They are looking to claim their first win of the World Cup following their opening day loss to Australia last week.

A victory is widely expected – Lebabon are 22/1 outsiders – and Bateman has echoed coach Wayne Bennett’s sentiments that the focus must be on their own level of performance.

Brisbane boss Bennett was buoyed by their display in the 18-4 loss to the Kangaroos, but still wants his players to reduce their errors.

And Warriors star Bateman says making sure they don’t switch off will be their aim.

“Cutting out errors and indiscipline? It’s just a matter of concentrating,” he said.

“That’s the main thing. You concentrate on your job and let everyone else concentrate on theirs.

“If everyone does that, they’re on the same page.

“What Wayne has put into us over the last few weeks has been really good. It’s more about how you go into games and how you look at taking yourself into them.

“From one-24 in the squad, everyone knows what they need to do and that’s a good thing.”

Lebanon produced one of the most thrilling wins of the opening weekend, with Mitchell Moses sprinkling the stardust on a 29-18 win – though on Tuesday, Bennett admitted he hadn’t seen highlights and didn’t know who was in Brad Fittler’s squad.

Bateman saw progress from last year’s 36-18 loss against Australia to last week’s defeat, most notably their dogged defence.

“If you look back to when we played Australia in London last year, when we got a few tries behind they gave it to us, but this time we stuck in and dug deep,” he added.

The 24-year-old is again set to line up at left centre, rather than a role in the pack where he plays for Wigan.

“John fills in well, he’s done a great job before for England there,” said team-mate and close friend Elliot Whitehead.

“He did a great job in 2015 there.”