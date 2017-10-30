Bateman confident he can settle into centre role

John Bateman is confident he will get to grips with the centre position if he keeps the role as the World Cup unfolds.

The 24-year-old started his sixth England match in the three-quarters on Friday – by contrast, he has played twice as a forward – in the 18-4 loss to Australia.

“Playing centre rather than second row may not seem much different as it’s only one place further out in the line, but it is very different in attack,” said Bateman.

“There’s quite a bit different but it’s something you need to learn and pick up, obviously it will get better doing it week in, week out.

“I’ll probably be able to take more out of it when I’ve been playing the position more with back rowers and wingers.”

He was preferred in the role ahead of St Helens’ Mark Percival and will wait to see if he keeps the shirt for England’s second match of the tournament, against Lebanon in Sydney this Saturday.

Either way, he saw enough signs in their defeat to convince him they can improve.

“You don’t want to be happy after a defeat but we can be positive after that game,” he continued.

“If we can iron some of our errors, we can really put it to them if we get into the final now.

“And it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you need to turn up and if we turn up against Lebanon and France and get results, it could be a real positive going into the quarter-finals.”