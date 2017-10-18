Bateman: Lessons learned for Australia test

John Bateman says the England players will use lessons learned from last year’s Four Nations when they take on Australia a week on Friday.

England take on the hosts in the World Cup opener looking for a first win over the Kangaroos since a 23-12 success as Great Britain in 2006, with the winners taking a big step towards the final in Brisbane on December 2.

And Bateman, who played in the 36-18 loss to Australia in last year’s Four Nations, says England have what it takes to win their opening match.

“It’s just taking your chances,” he said.

“Last year, we had more opportunities but we didn’t take them - we need to be clinical.

“It was a harsh lesson but a good one. We’ve learned.

“On our day we’re a good side and we’re really confident.”

Bateman missed the mid-season Test against Samoa after having shoulder surgery in March, but the 24-year-old’s late season form earned him a call-up into Wayne Bennett’s squad.

And with the significance of this being a World Cup year, he admits earning a place was on his mind as he made his way back.

“You need to play to get picked,” he said.

“When I missed out in May I was chasing it a bit, and you have to take it a step at a time and I’m glad I’ve got in.

“(A World Cup is) massive. It doesn’t come around often, in your career you may fit in three at the most.

“For me to travel over here and play is fantastic.”