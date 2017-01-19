Bateman’s hopes for revamped Bulls

John Bateman is hoping his former club Bradford can get back to where they were following their financial issues.

The Bulls ceased trading but the RFL has left a Championship place vacant for a Bradford club.

New owners Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe, the ex-Wigan coach, are in the process of assembling a squad and also need to appoint a new coach after Rohan Smith’s departure.

Former Wigan and Bradford stand-off Henry Paul has distanced himself from rumours he was a contender.

Bateman, who was born and raised in Bradford, said: “You’ve got to feel sorry for the players and staff.

“You want it to get back up and working because there’s livings on the line.

“There’s a good fan-base there and it will be good to see how it goes under the new owners.

“It is what it is, it happened and hopefully everything gets back together.”

England international Bateman made his Super League debut at his hometown club as a teenager, before joining Wigan in 2014.

He revealed he had cash-worries while playing for the former World Club Champions.

“When I was there, I was one of those who would be thinking, ‘What do I do now if I’m not getting paid?’ It’s a hefty thing to think about,” he admitted.

The new Bradford club will start the Championship season on -12 points.

Many of their best and most promising players have since signed for other clubs, including England academy captain Joe Brown, who is thought to have penned a two-year deal with Wigan.