‘Bennett recommends all England squad play in NRL’

Dan Sarginson said national coach Wayne Bennett “recommends” an NRL move for all England players.

The former Wigan centre made the admission after checking in for duty with Gold Coast Titans today.

Sarginson, who played one game under Bennett’s watch in the Four Nations, told reporters: “He (Bennett) recommends that all the England squad come and play in the NRL.

“It’s a much higher level of competition. It can only improve you as a player.

“We’ve seen players come over like Josh Hodgson, Elliott Whitehead, Sam Burgess and all these boys, and do exactly that.

“Hopefully I can follow in their footsteps and develop as a player.”

Bennett has insisted on a pre-season training camp in Dubai for all his Super League-based internationals next month - though NRL players are exempt from taking part.

Coach Neil Henry told the Courier-Mail: “Sarginson needs to step up. That’s going to be his challenge and that’s what he’s looking forward to. Tough footy every week which you don’t quite get in the English system.”

Ex-London Bronco Sarginson, who left Wigan after three years, had a farewell party with his former Warriors team-mates last Friday.

He cut short his off-season break to give him every chance of breaking into the Titans side.

Sarginson hopes to bulk up before the NRL campaign begins.

He added: “The NRL a lot more skilful than Super League, and I think that’ll show in the first couple of weeks.

“Hopefully I can adapt to that, and put on some size, and that will hopefully stand me in good stead for the season.

“Career-wise, it’s the best decision I could have made - coming to a club like this.

“The only thing that was half-stopping me was my family, but once I’d got over that, and a few tears at the airport, I’m alright and I’m ready to rip in.”