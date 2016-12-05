Boston honoured with BBC lifetime achievement award

Billy Boston was tonight honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the BBC Wales Sports Awards.

The Wigan legend received the prize from Jonathan Davies, another Welshman to make a huge impact on rugby league.

Other winners included the Welsh football team, for their Euro 2016 heroics, and Olympian Jade Jones.

Boston’s recognition came just weeks after a bronze statue of him was unveiled in Wigan’s Believe Square.

And in August, Boston was one five rugby league icons immortalised in a statue at Wembley Stadium.

He played nearly 500 games for Wigan between 1953 and ‘68, mainly on the wing, and scored 571 tries - the most by any British player.

A Challenge Cup winner three times with the club, he also represented Great Britain 31 times.

Boston, 82, was born in Tiger Bay, Cardiff, but is seen by Wiganers as one of their own after settling in the town once he retired from playing.

He was awarded an MBE in 1996 for his sporting feats and dedication to raising money for charity.

Members of the audience were treated to a highlights package of Boston in action for Wigan and Great Britain. The show was also screened through the BBC’s website, radio and iPlayer.