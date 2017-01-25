Brown’s been on Wigan’s radar ‘for a while’

Head of youth Matty Peet was impressed by debutant Joe Brown in Wigan Select XIII’s 26-22 defeat at London Skolars last Friday.

London Skolars were 14-6 up at half-time in the annual Capital Challenge, with Wigan’s try coming from James Barran.

The League One outfit made the score 26-6 shortly after the break before a lifting comeback saw the Cherry and Whites score four tries thanks to Sam Grant, Tom Maloney and a brace from Brow at the Honourable Artillery Company.

Brown (inset), an England Academy international, recently signed for Wigan on a two-year deal from Championship side Bradford Bulls.

“He did good,” Peet said. “He has got great aspects of his game but he also has areas in which he can improve and we can help develop him into a better player. Joe [Brown] has settled in well and hopefully the game against London was a step in the right direction for him.

“He did good things and took a few whacks but he got up and cracked on which is always a good sign.”

Peet, who is Under 19s and Reserves head coach, revealed the club tried to sign the 18-year-old two years earlier but he decided to stay at Odsal.

After the Bulls’ players became free agents after the club ceased trading, Wigan made their move again.

And Peet has tipped the winger, full-back or half-back for a bright future in rugby league. He added: “We have liked him for a while. When we first tried to sign him, we told him that we would continue to monitor him and that is what we have done.

“I also want to pay praise to our Yorkshire scout Tom Bickerton, he has got a good eye and spotted Joe and has always told me how highly he regarded Joe.

“It is unfortunate for Bradford but you have got to get the best players when you can and Joe has been a credit to deal with.”

Brown could feature in the Wigan Select XIII side that travel to Heywood Road for a pre-season friendly against Championship outfit Swinton Lions on Thursday night, with a 7.45pm kick-off.